Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 18

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has closed the century-old bridge over the Buddha Nullah on the Old GT Road for two-wheelers as well. The bridge, declared unsafe in 2011, is located near Chand Cinema. Owing to its dilapidated condition, it was earlier closed for heavy vehicles in 2018 and for cars and other vehicles except for two-wheelers in January 2021. Traffic was being diverted through a nearby bridge.

Though the bridge is closed for the movement of all kinds of vehicles now, it is still not clear when the bridge will be reconstructed. Tenders floated to reconstruct the bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 5.84 crore have failed eight times in the past.