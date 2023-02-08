Buddha Nullah: GoI officials appreciate rejuvenation efforts

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 7

A delegation of Jal Shakti Ministry, Government of India, visited the city to inspect the ongoing works under the Rs 650 crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah.

On a two-day visit to the city, the delegation, including Director, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, N Ashok Babu, and Scientist (F) SK Srivastava inspected the 225 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur.

The delegation also inspected the 50 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) set up for treating the waste of the dyeing units falling under Tajpur Road Dyeing cluster. The officials inspected the working of the plant and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work.

As per officials, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also be soon visiting the city to review the project.

The delegation also held a meeting with MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and reviewed the progress of the project to clean the Buddha Nullah. MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, officials of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) were also present in the meeting.

The officials were directed to complete the project within the stipulated deadline.

During the visit to the Jamalpur STP, N Ashok Babu appreciated the efforts being put in by the MC, PWSSB and other departments for the project.