Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Drain water level rose due to flash floods in upper reaches of upstream dists: Officials

A man sits on the roof of a hut submerged in water in a slum area. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 6

Following a significant and sudden release of water into the Buddha Nullah, the drain overflowed severely, resulting in the flooding of the slum area on Tajpur Road here. The drain also overflowed from a few other locations on Tajpur Road and near Sundar Nagar.

Huge quantity of weed in released water: MC

An MC official said the water was suddenly released into the Buddha Nullah from another location outside the city limits by the Irrigation Department, resulting in an increase in the water level of the drain. Moreover, a large quantity of weed accompanied the water. The MC had deployed machines to remove the weed from the nullah. A bridge near the Dairy Complex was temporarily closed for traffic as work for the removal of the weed was in progress.

The flooding had a severe impact on hundreds of slum dwellers, causing significant damages to their belongings. The water level in the nullah suddenly started rising last evening, as per information, posing a threat of water accumulation in some low-lying areas along the drain.

Residents of the area with their belongings on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana on Thursday.

According to information, approximately 500 residents inhabit over 100 makeshift dwellings that were impacted by the flood. As the water began to submerge their temporary huts on Wednesday evening, the dwellers started rescuing their children, family members and animals. A number of persons shifted their belongings to the nearby roadside area. Several dwellers stated their belongings got damaged due to the flooding. Additionally, several residents, including children, spent the last night on the road.

On Thursday morning, a group of slum dwellers went into the flooded area in search of their belongings. In the midst of this, a man suddenly started drowning in water but was fortunately rescued on time. Several women were seen in tears as their belongings were damaged.

Expressing pain, Meera Devi, one of the affected slum dwellers, said water began accumulating in the slum area last evening and before they could save their belongings, it was submerged in the polluted water. Another dweller said many people’s belongings were destroyed in the floods and no assistance was provided till morning. Later, officials reached the site.

Jaskaran, another dweller, said the slum area had previously experienced a flood in 2019 when the bank of the nullah had overflowed. The majority of the residents in the area are engaged in labour works, shoe polishing, begging and other low-income jobs. He said: “We were unaware that water from the nullah would overflow. Currently, we are staying on the roadside.”

In the meantime, as a result of the high water flow in the nullah, it also exceeded its capacity at a few other points on Tajpur Road and near Sundar Nagar opposite the MC’s intermediate pumping station. Meanwhile, MC staff was seen placing sandbags at vulnerable points along the drain. In the Shivpuri area, sewer water flowed into streets due to rising water levels in the nullah, leaving the people to face inconvenience.

Officials conduct joint inspection

MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal, DC Surabhi Malik, and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a joint inspection at different points of the nullah on Thursday. They said the level of the nullah rose due to flash floods in the upper reaches of upstream districts. They claimed that no breach was reported and the nullah overflowed from only one point.

Speaking about the incident wherein the drain overflowed near slums on the Tajpur road, the officials said corrective steps were taken soon after the alert was raised by local residents. They claimed slum dwellers in the area were shifted to a nearby school and food along with other amenities was arranged for them.

Grewal said the flooded slum area accommodates approximately 100-125 shanties and had a population of 500 residents. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. He said they had arranged buses to shift the dwellers to a government school, where arrangements were made for their stay and food. But a number of dwellers eventually chose to return to the slum area.

Two SDMs, senior officials keeping tab

DC Surabhi Malik said two SDMs, tehsildars, and other senior officials from the district administration had been deputed who were keeping a close tab on the level of the Budha Nullah in the district. The executive engineer of the Irrigation Department had also been directed to remove the wild growth from the entire stretch of nullah.

