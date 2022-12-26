Buddha Nullah Pollution: Activists take out padyatra

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 25

Activists of the Public Action Committee along with environmentalists and representatives of NGOs took out the 5th phase of ‘padyatra’ and covered a distance of 2.5 km from Bhammian Kalan to the Tajpur STP along Buddha Dariya as a part of the strengthening process of rejuvenation project of the polluted water body here on Sunday.

Team leader Dr Rakesh Sharda organised the peogramme in an innovative manner by highlighting serious issues while marching along the bank of Buddha Darya.

PAC member (Col) CM Lakhanpal observed that constant degradation of the river was visible with dirty surroundings as the activist moved forward towards the Tajpur STP bridge despite the newly constructed two CETPs, linked with two dyeing clusters of Jamalpur and Focal Point.

“The water body has been virtually turned into ‘kala pani’ as industry, dairies and sewer discharge were polluting Buddha Dariya to the maximum on this stretch. Pollution level is very high and the surroundings are devoid of any green cover. Encroachments are rampant on either side of the bank and untreated effluent can be seen pouring into the dariya,” he said.

Dr Sharda said water samples were taken at every 500 metres by PAU Soil and Water Engineering Department for testing.