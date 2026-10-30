Top officials, dairy owners summoned as CM convenes meeting on Oct 31 in Chandigarh

Days after Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal questioned the state government over its failure to check pollution in the Buddha Nullah, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has stepped in to seek a fresh round of discussions with dairy owners and the officials concerned.

The Chief Minister has called a meeting in Chandigarh on October 31 with dairy owners from Ludhiana and officials of various departments to discuss the continuing issue of dairy waste entering the sewerage system and the nullah.

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Notices have been issued to dairy owners operating along Tajpur Road and Hambran Road, besides the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, the PPCB chief and the Deputy Commissioner, directing them to attend the meeting.

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The development comes against the backdrop of Seechewal’s criticism of the government during his recent review of the Buddha Dariya rejuvenation project. The AAP Rajya Sabha MP had questioned why the pollution issue continued despite repeated meetings, directions and substantial expenditure on treatment and rejuvenation infrastructure.

Seechewal had particularly raised concerns over dairy waste from Ludhiana’s major dairy clusters. During a recent inspection, the continued discharge of cattle dung and dairy waste into the nullah and problems at treatment facilities came under scrutiny.

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The issue gained further political attention when Seechewal, a member of the ruling AAP, publicly expressed frustration with the government’s handling of the pollution problem, saying there was little point in remaining an MP if he could not help clean the nullah.

The Chief Minister met Seechewal in Jalandhar on Wednesday, following which directions were issued for the meeting with dairy owners and officials. The proposed meeting is expected to focus on preventing the discharge of cattle waste, improving its collection and disposal.

The administration has also started stepping up enforcement against violators ahead of the meeting. Officials of the MC and PPCB have been taking action against dairy units found violating waste-disposal norms. The continuing problem is significant as the Tajpur Road and Hambran Road dairy clusters together house thousands of cattle and generate a large quantity of animal waste every day. Seechewal has repeatedly maintained that unless dairy waste was prevented from entering the sewerage network, efforts to improve the quality of the nullah would face difficulties.

The October 31 meeting is expected to bring dairy owners and officials on one platform to work out a practical mechanism for collection and disposal of dairy waste, besides fixing responsibility for violations.