Rejuvenation work

Buddha Nullah project touches halfway mark

Deadline extended to March next year, was scheduled to be completed by yearend

Work to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah in progress in Ludhiana on Monday. Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 23

The work of the ambitious Rs 840-crore rejuvenation project of the highly-polluted Buddha Nullah has reached the halfway mark, the government has confirmed.

CM Speak

We are committed to check water pollution in the Sutlej due to discharge of sewage and effluents, mainly from Ludhiana, and the ongoing rejuvenation project work has been taken up on priority to clean the Buddha Nullah, which has become the main source of pollution in the Sutlej — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister, Punjab

The rejuvenation project, aimed at giving a new lease of life to one of the most polluted nullahs, which runs almost parallel to Sutlej through most of the district, including 14-km in Ludhiana city, before merging with Sutlej, has been taken up on priority after it faced teething problems and got adversely hit due to Covid restrictions during the initial months, officials said.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner, Dr Shena Aggarwal, told The Tribune that the pace of the ongoing work on the project has been expedited to cover up the initial delay and till date, almost 50 per cent of the total work has been completed.

The development assumes significance as only 11 per cent progress was achieved in the first eight months till July, 2021, after starting the work on December 2, 2020, and another 11 per cent work progress was achieved within the next three months from August till October 2021, while another 28 per cent work was completed within the next seven months till May, which shows that the work pace has been accelerated in the recent past.

As per the target fixed in the contract, the physical progress on the project work was expected to complete 30 per cent till October, 2021.

Under the project, the scope of work included construction on two new sewage treatment plants (STPs) of 225 MLD and 60 MLD each at Jamalpur and Balloke, respectively, six new intermediate pumping stations (IPS) on the banks of Buddha nullah to diver the waste water, laying pipeline along the nullah banks to carry waste water from IPS to respective STP, two effluent treatment plants (ETPs) of 2.25 MLD and 3.75 MLD capacity each for handling waste water flow from dairy complexes at Tajpur road and Haibowal, rehabilitation of two existing STPs of 111 MLD and 152 MLD on UASB technology at Bhattian and Balloke, respectively, one-time repair and overhauling of existing two STPs of 50 MLD and 105 MLD based on SBR technology at Bhattian and Balloke, besides operation and maintenance of all these components for 10 years after construction and 21 months during the construction period.

As of date, the work on 225 MLD new STP, 6 ILPs, pipeline, rehabilitation of existing 111 MLD STP, repair and overhauling of 50 MLD STP, and 105 MLD STP was in the advanced stage of completion.

“The goal of this project is to close all the outlets from where the waste water enters into Buddha nullah, collecting and transferring the flow of these outlets to the nearby STPs, which will treat the waste water to ensure that no untreated water flows into the nullah,” said the MC Commissioner.

The work, which was awarded to a Mumbai-based joint venture group at the capital cost of Rs 519 crore besides the operation and maintenance cost of Rs 321 crore, was initially scheduled to be completed by December 1, 2022, but the deadline has now been extended to March, 2023.

Experienced agency

The joint venture group, which was undertaking the project, has experience of executing several sewerage and STP projects at Aurangabad, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Udaipur, Goa, Tiptur (Karnataka). The Aurangabad project, costing Rs 464 crore, included construction, operation and maintenance of 161 MLD STP. The agency was also executing sewerage and STP works at Guntur, Bangalore, Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Palwal, Chennai, Delawas (Rajasthan), Noida, Vietnam and Ukraine.

Civic body’s bit

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has also initiated a massive effort to tackle the problem of solid waste dumping into Buddha nullah, with the help of fencing, solid waste collection points, cleaning of debris, strict vigilance with CCTV cameras, and creating awareness among the people for solid waste management. A special awareness campaign was also launched in December last with the help of NCC and NSS volunteers of 7 local colleges.

Besides, the improvement of environment micro-forestation, landscaping and beautification along Buddha nullah has also been planned in the next phase.

