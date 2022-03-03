Budding athlete bags medals in sports fair

Ludhiana, March 2
Vishavpartap Singh a student of Class XII, Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, excelled in athletics by winning medals in two events.
He got a silver medal in long jump and gold in 200m during the sports fair organised recently by Sports Club, Kanganwal.
Earlier, he won a silver medal in 100m and gold in 4x100m relay organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bathinda.
The budding athlete has been on a winning spree since January 2. He won a silver medal in 200m and bronze in 400m event of the Open District Championship.
He has also won a silver medal in 4x400m relay and bronze in 100m during the first national-level athletics meet organised by Gangsar Sports Club, Jaiton, in Faridkot district. The enthusiastic athlete also won two gold medals in 100m and 200m in a athletics meet, organised by Baba Sahib Singh Ji Bedi Sports Club, near Doraha.
Vishavpartap wants to go to France as he said: “Sports authorities in that country polish skills of athletes. Hence, I will go there after my graduation and represent my country in the Olympics.”
School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated him and said: “I wish him success in his future endeavours. I am sure one day he will make us proud of him.”
