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Home / Ludhiana / Budding players shine on Day 2 of Punjab Youth Basketball championship in Ludhiana

Budding players shine on Day 2 of Punjab Youth Basketball championship in Ludhiana

4-day tourney being held at Guru Nanak Stadium

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Anil Datt
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana: A basketball match in progress between Patiala and Khanna on Wednesday.
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Promising young basketball players from across Punjab are making their mark in the ongoing Punjab Youth Basketball Championship, with several teams giving impressive performances and close contests highlighting the talent and competitive spirit on display. The four-day championship is being organised at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

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On the second day of the tournament, the girls’ competition saw some emphatic results. Kapurthala opened its campaign with a convincing 60-35 victory over Ludhiana district, displaying dominating coordination and attacking play. Ludhiana, despite putting up a spirited fight, struggled to contain the Kapurthala attack.

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In another one-sided encounter, the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) outplayed SAS Nagar (Mohali) 33-4. LBA dominated proceedings from the outset and kept the opposition under pressure throughout the match. SAS Nagar, bounced back in impressive fashion in its next outing, registering a commanding 65-31 win over Kapurthala.

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LBA continued its good run by defeating Ludhiana district 55-30. The performances of the young players provided an encouraging indication of the future of women’s basketball in the state.

The boys’ section, meanwhile, produced some fiercely contested encounters. LBA defeated Ludhiana district 63-46 before recording another convincing 50-25 victory over the same opponents.

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Patiala defeated Khanna 89-66 in a high-scoring match. The most exciting contest of the championship of the day came when Patiala edged past Ludhiana district 86-85 in a nail-biting finish. Advocate Balwinder Singh Lyallpuri, president of Gurdwara Shaheedan Sheru Maan, was the chief guest of the day while Prince, vice-president of the gurdwara was the guest of honour.

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