‘Budget has catered to every section of society’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

Member of Parliament Sunita Duggal today said the Budget presented by the Central Government will lay a strong foundation for building a developed India.

Here is a Budget that will take everyone along and the dream of every class will be fulfilled, she said. It will fulfil the dreams of poor, middle class, aspiring society including farmers, she added.

The MP was interacting with the media during a press conference organised by the local unit of BJP under the presidentship of Rajnish Dhiman.