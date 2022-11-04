Build corruption-free India, students urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

Vigilance Awareness Week is being organised at the Sub Regional Office of Employees State Insurance Corporation.

In the series of event during the week-long programme, a seminar was organised today at Ludhiana, wherein Kanwar Ajay Singh, acting deputy director (in-charge) presided over the function alongwith Satyawan Singh, assistant director and Ashwani Seth, assistant director.

In his address, Ajay Singh spoke about the importance of Vigilance Awareness Week and its theme “Corruption free India-Developed India.”

The Vigilance Awareness Week was started on October 31 with the oath of integrity by the officials and employees. On Tuesday an outreach programme was organised at USPC Jain Public School, where Ashwani Kumar Seth along with other officials administered the pledge of honesty to the students of school and called upon them to build a corruption-free developed India. A slogan writing competition was also organised on the occasion.

During the week, a quiz competition was organized at Sub-Regional Office, Ludhiana, on the subject related to Rashtriya Ekta Divas and vigilance awareness where good number of officers and staff participated.