Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 11

In a complaint to the Local Government Department, Punjab, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Vigilance Wing, Rohit Sabharwal, a city-based RTI activist and president of the Council of RTI Activists, has charged MC’s building branch officials for ignoring proliferation of ‘unsafe’ multi-storey hotels around general bus stand and adjoining localities.

Sabharwal asserted that the majority of these ‘unsafe’ hotels, constructed on plot sizes ranging from 33 to 100 square yards, were located predominantly in narrow lanes of congested residential areas near the bus stand. He claimed that these hotels were also not having proper fire safety arrangements or fire exits — a statutory safety requirement in high-rise buildings.

“In such a dismal scenario, the plight of guests and staff of these hotels in case an accidental fire can only be imagined. Both the fire-fighting and rescue operations were likely to be hampered due to congestion and the illegal commercial buildings (hotels) surrounded by residential houses on all sides,” Sabharwal contended.

All these hotels were allowed to be constructed in connivance with field staff and officials of the building branch of the MC, he alleged. The hotels were constructed by flouting building bylaws and safety norms, he claimed. How the owners of these building started operations without mandatory ‘completion certificates’?, he questioned.

The complainant called upon the government to order an immediate survey of all hotel buildings around general bus stand, especially in residential area along both sides of Link Road, and start sealing process of all buildings. “All guilty officials and employees should also taken to task for dereliction of duty and indulging in corrupt practices,” added Sabharwal.