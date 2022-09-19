Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Our Correspondent

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, September 18

While blatant violation of building bylaws and illegal changes of land use (putting residential buildings to commercial use category) have become a routine rather than an exception in the industrial city, the Municipal Corporation (MC), having closed its eyes to the dubious goings-on, is sitting pretty over the situation.

In an appeal case filed with the State Information Commissioner (SIC), Punjab, by city-based social activist Arvind Sharma, the building branch of the MC, has admitted that six cases of glaring violations such as excess overage, conversion of residential building into a shop and front house line violation had taken place in the Model Town locality alone while also intimating the applicant that notices under Sections 269(1) and 270(1) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation (PMC) Act, 1976, had been issued to owners of the buildings.

Ironically, in all the cases, neither the challans were processed nor was any action taken against non-compoundable violations which were liable to be demolished.

After having failed to get relevant information about violations at more than six locations in Model House and Model Town localities for several months, the applicant, Arvind Sharma, had filed a second appeal before the SIC when the Public Information Officer-cum-Assistant Town Planner (Zone D) of the MC had intimated the applicant (vide his letter dated August 30, 2022), after a delay of more than 10 months, that violations did exist in all six cases and notices under relevant sections of the PMC Act were issued to all violators.

However, the official failed to provide any information on whether the challans had been processed and composition fee recovered for compoundable violations, and further as to what action had been taken or was proposed to be taken for non-compoundable violations which ought to be demolished.

While a senior official of the MC had indicated that a specific report had been sought from the ATP concerned about the follow-up action against the violations, Sharma has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister, the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Local Government Department, Punjab, and the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation demanding a probe against derelict field staff and supervisory officials of building branch for their alleged connivance with those flouting the building norms.

No information on action taken

The Public Information Official failed to provide any information on whether the challans had been processed and composition fee recovered for compoundable violations, and further as to what action had been taken or was proposed to be taken for non-compoundable violations which ought to be demolished.