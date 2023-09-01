Building collapse: Minister visits govt school at Baddowal

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 31

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains today visited Government Senior Secondary School, Baddowal. A portion of the school building collapsed recently, resulting in the death of a teacher, Ravinderpal Kaur. Three others had sustained injuries in the mishap. The minister visited the school and checked the ongoing construction work. The work was being done under the ‘School of Eminence’ project.

The minister said he had also visited the family of the teacher who had lost her life in the tragedy. On being asked what compensation was being given to her by the state government, Bains said it was between the family and the government.

He said an FIR was already registered against the contractor and those found guilty would be punished.

Members of the Sanjha Morcha Punjab have demanded that at least Rs 2 crore as compensation must be provided to the deceased’s family. They said Rs 25 lakh each should be given to injured teachers.

“Teachers should not be asked to check construction works at schools as it is not a part of their duty and they also don’t have any technical knowledge about the same,” said a teacher.

