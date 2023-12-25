Building completion certificates issued for only 1.21% approved maps: Report

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 24

In the midst of widespread violations of building bylaws within the city, the Building Branch of the Municipal Corporation (MC) is under scanner for allegedly overlooking the occupancy of newly constructed buildings without the requisite completion certificates. According to an audit conducted by the Indian Audit & Accounts Department and overseen by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), it has been revealed that completion certificates for buildings were granted for only 1.21% of the approved construction plans during the fiscal year 2021-22.

When the records of Ludhiana MC were checked by the CAG team for auditing, it was noticed that the MC had approved 3,591 maps during 2020-22. The audit report states that 2,059 maps were approved during 2021-22 alone whereas only 25 completion certificates were issued during the financial year. Therefore, percentage of issuance of completion certificates was only 1.21% of the approved maps.

The audit report highlights that due to non-receipt of completion certificate following the construction of a building, it could not be ascertained whether construction had been done as per approved map or not, leaving uncertainty about potential violations of the approved map. This resulted not only in a revenue loss for the Municipal Corporation, in terms of map application fees, but also in unauthorised or non-scientific construction that could pose risks to the integrity of the constructed buildings.

The audit report also mentions that, when questioned about this matter, the Municipal Corporation responded by stating that for those who apply for completion certificates, process is adopted for issuance of completion certificates as per the building bylaws. The reply of the MC is not tenable as per the report.

An official from the Municipal Corporation’s Building Branch acknowledged that a significant number of recently constructed buildings are being occupied without obtaining a completion certificate from the civic authority. The official emphasised the importance of obtaining a completion certificate once the construction of a building is completed.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that numerous new constructions are being carried out without incorporating a rainwater harvesting system. However, the lack of proper oversight on such violations persists, primarily because completion certificates are not obtained upon the completion of many buildings.

MC’s Additional Commissioner Paramdeep Singh could not be contacted for his comment.