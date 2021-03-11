Building contractor loses Rs 51K to two snatchers

One suspect held; bag of railway employee snatched, 2 held for theft in other incidents

A man held with stolen cell phones in Ludhiana police custody.

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 7

A migrant, working as a building contractor here, lost Rs 51,000 to snatchers. The police have arrested one of the two snatchers involved in the incident. In another incidents, four miscreants snatched a bag from a railway employee and two thieves were nabbed and stolen items were recovered from them.

Ranjit Mahto, a building contractor and resident of Banda Bahadur Colony, was waylaid on Monday afternoon by two motorcycle-borne persons in Shankar Colony where a house was being constructed by workers of the victim.

He said the duo accosted him and snatched Rs 51,000 in cash from his pocket after threatening him with a sharp weapon. Afterwards, they fled the spot. On the basis of information provided by the victim, the police have identified the snatchers as Kamalpreet Singh, a resident of the Tibba Road area, and Jatinder Singh of Subhash Nagar. The former had been arrested by the police. A case had been registered under Sections 379-B of the IPC against them.

In another incident, four motorcycle-borne snatchers took away a bag from a railway employee, Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Chander Nagar, Bhaura, on the intervening night of June 5 and 6 when the victim was returning home from duty on his Honda Activa scooter. He said when he reached Gandhi Market, the suspects confronted him, snatched his bag and fled the spot. He told the police that the bag contained a walkie-talkie set, his official ID card, a service book, 10 signal crackers, troubleshooting book, a signal location book along with red and green flags. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC.

In a theft incident, the police have arrested Mohammed Imtiyaz, a resident of Jawand Vihar, Haibowal, on Monday and have recovered six stolen mobile phones from his possession. The suspect landed in the police net during investigation of a theft of a mobile phone reported by Mohammed Izhar Alam, resident of Hargobind Nagar He had told the police that his mobile phone was stolen from his room on the intervening night of June 5 and 6. The suspect has been booked under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC.

Tejinder Singh, a resident of Benjamin Road, was nabbed by the police and 600 stolen sweatshirts and jackets were recovered from his possession. The suspect has been booked under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. The arrest was made during the investigation of a theft reported by a garment trader, Amit Gupta, a resident of Benjamin Road, on Monday. Gupta had reported that he had kept garments in a room at his house and he had found parts of the stock missing.

House burgled

A house in Jassowal Soodan vilage was burgled when occupants were away. Jaspreet Singh lodged a complaint with the police that his wife had gone to meet some relative on Monday. “When she returned, she found the main gate broken and the house ransacked. On checking valuables, she found cash and jewellery missing,” the complainant said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC in this regard on Monday.

