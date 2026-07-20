Building inspector reinstated four days after suspension

The reinstatement of a building inspector (technical) just four days after his suspension for allegedly shielding an illegal building has raised eyebrows, with opposition leaders claiming the move sends a wrong message and weakens the government’s action against unauthorised constructions.

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According to the official order, the Director, Local Government, Punjab, suspended the building inspector on July 13 after a report found that he had allegedly failed to take action against an illegal building and had instead protected the construction. The suspension order said the disciplinary action was taken on the basis of a report received during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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However, another order issued on July 17 revoked the suspension and directed the official to resume duty at the MC.

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The development has raised questions as the suspension lasted only four days.

Congress councillor Arun Sharma criticised the decision, saying the government must explain why an official facing such allegations was brought back so quickly.

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“Revoking the suspension and posting the building inspector back in Ludhiana is giving a boost to alleged corruption and could encourage more illegal buildings in the city. The state government should be answerable for the same,” he said.

Opposition leaders also described the move as “shameful” and said it raises serious questions over the government’s commitment to check illegal constructions.

They alleged that instead of sending a strong message against violations, the reinstatement could embolden those involved in building violations.