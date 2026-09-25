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Home / Ludhiana / Bullet hits factory worker on rooftop; kin suspect neighbour

Bullet hits factory worker on rooftop; kin suspect neighbour

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The police said probe was on to determine whether the firing was accidental or the shot was intentionally aimed at the victim. iStock
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A factory worker sustained a bullet injury while preparing to sleep on the rooftop of his house in Gyan Chand Nagar, Ludhiana, on Wednesday night.

The victim said he heard a loud sound resembling a firecracker before a bullet struck him near the neck. Initially, he believed a stone had hit him but his family noticed blood and realised he had suffered a gunshot injury.

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The injured has been identified as Kanhaiya Maurya. He said around 10.30 pm, he went to the rooftop to sleep after arranging a cot and a cooler. As he was about to lie down, a loud firecracker-like sound was heard and he felt something hit him near the neck.

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Believing at first that a stone had fallen from the roof, Kanhaiya came downstairs, where his family noticed blood. They informed him that he had apparently been struck by a bullet and rushed him to a hospital. The family later recovered a bullet from the rooftop.

Kanhaiya and his family alleged that the shot was fired by a youth staying in a house behind their residence. They claimed the youngster possesses a

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pistol and that there had been previous disputes between them involving his friends. They suspect he was responsible for the firing.

Dr Shivam Kumar, who examined the injured, confirmed it was a gunshot injury. The family also handed over the recovered bullet. An X-ray revealed that no bullet remained lodged inside his body. His condition is stated to be out of danger.

A complaint has been lodged with the Daba police. The police said probe was underway to determine whether the firing was accidental or the shot was intentionally aimed at Kanhaiya.

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