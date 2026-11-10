Bullets hit five-yr-old boy, vehicle during Diwali celebrations in Ludhiana

A five-year-old boy allegedly sustained a bullet injury under mysterious circumstances on Diwali night on Gill Road in Ludhiana.

The child, lying on a bed inside a jhuggi with his siblings, started crying loudly. When his mother approached him, she found a bullet lodged in his abdomen. Family members first attempted to extract the bullet forcibly. The boy, however, began losing consciousness. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His mother said she had no idea who fired the shot.

Doctors said there was a wound on the left side of the child’s abdomen consistent with a bullet injury. A team of surgery and paediatric specialists was examining him.

The injured boy has been identified as Krishna.

Advertisement

His mother Deepa said the family earns livelihood by collecting scrap. They have three children. At the time of the incident, Krishna was lying on a bed inside the dwelling with his brother and sister.

The woman said she was cooking outside while her husband was sitting near him. Hearing Krishna cry loudly, she went closer and found a bullet in his abdomen. Seeing his condition deteriorate, the family tried to forcibly pull out the bullet. It was lodged in the abdomen. The boy, who was in severe pain, rushed to the Civil Hospital. They also took the removed bullet to the hospital.

Deepa said she does not know who fired the shot. No one was seen outside after the incident. The boy was currently under treatment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a doctor, who is examining the boy, said there was a wound on the left side of the abdomen that appears to be caused by a bullet. Now, the child’s condition was stable.

A probe into the matter was launched.

In another incident, a bullet mark was found on the roof of a Hyundai Creta vehicle parked outside a house following a firing incident on Waheguru Road in Ludhiana on Sunday night.

Advertisement

The matter came to notice when house owner Amrik Singh Bitta’s brother inspected the car in the morning and found a suspicious hole on the upper portion of its roof. On further examination, an empty cartridge shell was recovered from near the roof and the wiper area, confirming that a firing had occurred.

Family members alleged that the incident could be linked to old enmity. They claimed that they had received threats in the past as well. On their statements, a complaint was lodged at the Shimlapuri police station, expressing the apprehension that an unidentified person deliberately fired at the vehicle.

After getting information, the Shimlapuri police reached the scene and recovered the cartridge shell. The police were also checking nearby CCTV cameras to get any clues. They were also examining the possibility of aerial firing during the night, in which a stray bullet might have hit the car’s roof.

Bitta is stated to be a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).