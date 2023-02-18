Bureaucrat attributes violation of building bylaws to 'Covid'

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 17

For senior officials of the state government, it seems to be business as usual even when illegal constructions and violations of building bylaws continue unabated in the city.

In what could be termed as a travesty of truth, an Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Public Grievances, Punjab Government, has attributed illegal building activities in the city to Covid-19, ignoring the fact that the worst of the viral infection is over and all government offices are back to business.

A shocked Kapil Arora, the president of Council of Engineers (CoE), took to Twitter today to tell about the alleged indifference of senior officials to the menace of violations of building norms and the proliferating illegal buildings in the city.

He said he had lodged a complaint against illegal constructions with the Chief Minister’s office on August 21, 2020 and followed it up with two reminders (on September 28, 2020 and October 20, 2020).

“To my utter shock and surprise, I received an e-mail from the office of Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Public Grievances, Punjab, today (February 17) in which my complaint was disposed of by the official in just one word – ‘Covid’ and it was further stated that the complaint had been marked as closed,” the complainant said.

An outraged Arora said it was shameful on the part of the official to dump his complaint after three years to allegedly save the guilty officials of LIT, GLADA and MC.

In his reminder, the CoE chief had said: “No action has been taken by the concerned authorities on my complaint. Illegal buildings are still being constructed under the very nose of the officials concerned of LIT, GLADA and MC in the city.”

