Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Ludhiana, August 14
Following the murder of a 60-year-old woman in Sahnewal, the police claimed to have solved the case and arrested the accused.
The police said the accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh (28) of ward No. 2 in Sahnewal, with the intention of stealing items barged into the woman’s house on the intervening night of August 13 and 14. The accused was aware that the woman was living alone. Once he got inside, he allegedly hit her on the head with a brick and a wooden stick, killing her on the spot.
Before fleeing, the suspect allegedly took valuable things like a television, a mobile phone, silver anklets, speakers, and even water taps.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said after the matter came to light, the Sahnewal police started investigating the matter. They scanned the footage of a CCTV camera, which showed a person carrying a wooden stick in the area. The police traced the accused and arrested him and recovered the stolen items from his possession. A case has been registered at Sahnewal police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...