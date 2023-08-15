Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 14

Following the murder of a 60-year-old woman in Sahnewal, the police claimed to have solved the case and arrested the accused.

The police said the accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh (28) of ward No. 2 in Sahnewal, with the intention of stealing items barged into the woman’s house on the intervening night of August 13 and 14. The accused was aware that the woman was living alone. Once he got inside, he allegedly hit her on the head with a brick and a wooden stick, killing her on the spot.

Before fleeing, the suspect allegedly took valuable things like a television, a mobile phone, silver anklets, speakers, and even water taps.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said after the matter came to light, the Sahnewal police started investigating the matter. They scanned the footage of a CCTV camera, which showed a person carrying a wooden stick in the area. The police traced the accused and arrested him and recovered the stolen items from his possession. A case has been registered at Sahnewal police station.