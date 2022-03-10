Burglars break into Samsung store in Sarabha Nagar Market, steal mobile phones worth Rs35 lakh

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 9

Thieves broke into a mobile phone outlet, Samsung Cafe, in posh Sarabha Nagar Market here last night and decamped with mobile phones worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 38,000 lying in the cash box.

The theft was recorded by a CCTV camera installed in the showroom which was checked thoroughly by the police this morning when the owner of the showroom intimated the police about the theft.

According to the owner of the mobile phone outlet, two persons entered the shop at around 2 am after breaking open two outer and inner shutters and remained inside for nearly half an hour as per the CCTV recording. When leaving, the burglars were carrying two large bags full of expensive mobile phone handsets.

The shop owner told the police that mobile phones kept as demo models as well as those in company locker for sale had been stolen and some of the stolen mobile phones were priced at Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The thieves also took away two laptops used by the seller for issuing bills and maintenance of accounts.

The police have registered a case under Section 380 of the IPC and investigation has been launched. The footage of other CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity was also being scanned in order to establish the identity of the accused persons.