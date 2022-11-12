Burglary bid at BJP leader's unit in Ludhiana, shots fired

Ludhiana, November 11
Some unidentified burglars tried to gain entry into a factory belonging to BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal at Bhukhari Kalan village near Jamalpur in Ludhiana. However, the burglary bid was foiled when Grewal opened fire at them. The BJP leader shared the information on Twitter. Grewal said some unidentified persons barged into his factory Grewal Alloys at Bhukhari Kalan. He said after he fired three rounds at them, they ran away. However, their motorcycle has been recovered. The police have started an investigation.
