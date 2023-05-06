Burning of garbage continues in LIT parks; NGT directions go for a toss

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 5

Even after clear-cut orders by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the burning of garbage and organic waste in parks and other open spaces which is a major cause of environmental pollution in the city, the practice continues unabated in a few Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) parks.

Much to the resentment of residents, garbage could be seen set on fire in the parks of D block and a few other parks in other blocks of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar colony on Pakhowal Road here.

Will move NGT if no action is taken: Complainants The complainants said if appropriate action was not taken by LIT officials and functionaries of park maintenance committees to stop the practice of burning garbage and organic waste, they would move the NGT to hold all violators responsible for the contempt of the directions of the Tribunal.

The burning of garbage, including dead branches of plants, dry leaves and twigs, was common in the colony, both within the parks and along the roads and streets by the sanitation staff. Even after the upkeep of parks was recently once again handed over to park management committees (PMCs) in the colony, the practice still continues.

The staff employed for the maintenance of parks find it more convenient to get rid of organic waste by burning it in a secluded corner of the parks.

In a complaint to LIT chairman, senior officials of Trust and the Local Government Department, residents of D Block have alleged that the burning of garbage and organic waste was causing environmental pollution in the area.

“The elderly persons, children and those suffering from respiratory disorders are the worst sufferers,” the complaint said.

Area residents, including Arvind Sharma, Balraj Chopra and others, submitted that the burning of foliage in parks was in violation of the guidelines of the NGT, which had made a recommendation that green pits or compost pits be set up in all parks for the disposal of fallen leaves and foliage.

The irked residents have called upon the government to issue explicit directions to the LIT authorities to ask the PMCs and concerned persons to immediately stop the practice.

They added that if desired action was not taken by LIT officials and the PMC functionaries, they would move the NGT to hold all violators responsible for the contempt of the directions of the Tribunal.