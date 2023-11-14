Burning of stubble keeps admn on toes

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Payal / Raikot, November 13

The administration remained on toes handling the situation following rampant violation of guidelines of National Green Tribunal on the management of agricultural wastes and zero tolerance regarding stubble burning.

Having received information about stubble burning on Sunday and Monday, nodal officers, supported by their cluster officers, revenue officials and magistrates reached to extinguish fire and initiate punitive action against the owners of the fields situated at Chhapar, Goslan, Latala, Lohgarh and Rohira.

Ahmedgarh SDM, Harbans Singh, said fire incidents on the outskirts of Rohira village had been extinguished with the help of a fire brigade team and enthusiasts working against the menace. Cops led by Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu had been deployed to prevent activists of farmers’ unions from interfering in the duties of government officials. Singh informed fines totalling Rs 22,500 had been imposed on ten farmers. Meanwhile a flying squad of officials of the Central Pollution Control Board led by Neeraj Katyal visited many villages to keep vigil on stubble burning.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Mandi #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution #Stubble Burning