Bus carrying jail inmates rams into car

Ludhiana, June 28
Huge drama was reported at the Kochar market when a bus carrying the inmates of Central Jail, Ludhiana, rammed into a car.
According to eye witnesses, the bus driver was being driven in a rash manner and the driver failed to notice the car coming from the other side.
The car driver demanded that either the police take action against the bus driver or the driver bears the expenses to repair his damaged vehicle. The police were yet to take action in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28