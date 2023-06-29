Bus carrying jail inmates rams into car

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

Huge drama was reported at the Kochar market when a bus carrying the inmates of Central Jail, Ludhiana, rammed into a car.

According to eye witnesses, the bus driver was being driven in a rash manner and the driver failed to notice the car coming from the other side.

The car driver demanded that either the police take action against the bus driver or the driver bears the expenses to repair his damaged vehicle. The police were yet to take action in the case.