Bus carrying pilgrims turns turtle; cyclist killed, three injured

Our Correspondent

Doraha, April 28

A bus carrying pilgrims, plying from Katra to Delhi, turned turtle near Doraha early this morning as the negligent driver lost control over the vehicle and crushed a cyclist on the spot. Three passengers too received minor injuries in the accident. The driver, however, managed to flee the scene.

The bus, coming from Vaishno Devi and heading towards Delhi, turned turtle as the driver lost control over vehicle due to negligent driving. As he took the service lane from the national highway, a cyclist was crushed under the tyres of the bus. Three passengers of the bus received minor injuries. The cyclist has been identified as Inderjit Singh (45), a resident of Doraha. He was returning home after his night shift from a nearby factory. The injured pilgrims were provided first aid and sent home while the driver of the bus managed to flee the spot.

Investigating officer Hardam Singh said: “A case under Sections 279, 337, 304-A and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the driver of the bus. We have called the owner of the bus and soon the driver would be in police net.”

“Though the accident was grave, the passengers largely came out safe,” he said.