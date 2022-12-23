Bus rams into divider, none injured

Ludhiana, December 22
A bus of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) met with an accident at the Gill Chowk flyover on Thursday morning. No occupant of the bus suffered any injury in the mishap. After the accident, the traffic on the road was affected for some time but later, after the bus was shifted beneath the flyover by the traffic police, the situation improved.
The mishap occurred around 10 am on Thursday. The bus was heading towards Chandigarh from Ludhiana. When it reached the Gill Chowk flyover, the driver lost control of the bus and it rammed into the divider.
As per Deepak Sabharwal, an eye witness, when the bus was approaching the flyover, both of its front tyres got removed and it rammed into the divider.
Assistant sub-inspector of the traffic police, Deepak Sharma said after getting information, he and his team immediately reached the spot and enquired about the well-being of the passengers.
The ASI said a recovery van was called to remove the bus from the spot.
