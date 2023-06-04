Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

A Punjab Roadways bus rammed into a pillar on the elevated stretch of the Ferozepur road opposite Gate No 1 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Some passengers alleged that the PUNBUS driver was driving at a high speed, due to which he lost control over the vehicle and it hit a pillar. However, he claimed that he was driving at a normal speed but some technical snag in the bus caused the accident.

As per information, there were 70 passengers on the bus, of which 15-20 sustained minor injuries. The driver also sustained an injury on the thigh.

Bus conductor Jaspal Singh said they were travelling from Ferozepur to Patiala. When they were moving ahead after dropping passengers at Gate Number 2 of the PAU in Ludhiana, a loud noise was heard from the bus. Initially, they thought a tyre got burst but later, it was found that the axle had broken. due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a pillar.

The bus driver would undergo a medical examination to check if he was under the influence of any drug during the incident, the police said.