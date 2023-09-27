Bus shelters waiting for Ludhiana MC’s attention

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, September 26
A number of bus queue shelters within the city have deteriorated over time due to a lack of maintenance by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. Interestingly, the advertising spaces on these shelters are now being utilised for displaying political content and state government achievements.
The city has bus queue shelters of different sizes located in different areas. Some of these bus queue shelters exhibit roof damage, while several others have damaged or missing chairs. It appears that these shelters are not being cleaned regularly, as waste is being deposited both inside and around them.
The bus queue shelter near Ramgarhia Girls College is in a poor state with a badly damaged roof and accumulated waste. Similarly, the shelter at Salem Tabri has been in a state of disrepair for an extended period. Many of the chairs are missing from the shelter near the Police Commissioner’s residence, and several other shelters also require attention.
It’s noteworthy that some bus queue shelters were constructed near busy junctions or at those locations where buses did not stop. Besides, a number of bus shelters are used by people waiting for auto-rickshaws.
Previously, the MC had entered into agreements with private advertising firms, which used to display advertisements on bus queue shelters. These firms were also responsible for maintaining the shelters. Currently, no firm is taking care of these shelters. According to sources, the MC was supposed to conduct a new auction for the advertising and maintenance of these shelters, but no concrete efforts were being made in this regard.
Kapil Arora, president, Council of Engineers, emphasised that the Municipal Corporation (MC) should prioritise the maintenance of these bus queue shelters for the convenience of public. He suggested that the civic body should utilise the advertising space in these shelters to generate income. Additionally, he pointed out that certain shelters were poorly designed, primarily meant for displaying advertisements. Arora called for the civic body to address these issues.
