Bus to pick up devotees from railway station stopped, passengers protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

A protest was staged after a bus that was supposed to pick up devotees from Ludhiana Railway Station was stopped near Jagraon Bridge on Thursday evening.

The protestors said the bus was not allowed to move towards the station. Chamkaur Singh Tibbi, hailing from Ferozepur district, said that devotees returning from Sri Hazur Sahib had arrived at the railway station today. “The bus crew wanted to pick up the devotees from the railway station, but the bus was stopped near Jagraon bridge by the police. Consequently, the devotees, including several elderly people, were forced to walk to Durga Mata Mandir from the station. This compelled us to hold a protest to express our displeasure,” he said.

He said that the devotees had to travel to different villages in Ferozepur district by bus from Ludhiana Railway Station. Due to the bus being barred from going to the railway station, they faced inconvenience, he added.

During the protest, which lasted around 15 minutes, the area witnessed a jam. After the matter was resolved, the protest ended.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur