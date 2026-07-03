Business partner duped of 2 kg gold by man, son

A major fraud case has come to light in the Ludhiana’s prominent Sarafa Bazaar, where two persons, a man and his son, allegedly duped their partner in the gold business of 2 kg of gold.

Advertisement

The suspects, Jatinderpal and his son Rahul Vashisht, who ran RN Jewellers in partnership with the complainant, were booked by Police Division 1 on the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Advertisement

The complainant, Navneet Kumar, told the police that Jatinderpal and Rahul Vashisht gained his trust by promising handsome profits in the gold business. Believing them, he entered into a partnership with them under the name of RN Jewellers in Sarafa Bazaar.

Advertisement

To give a boost to the business, he handed over nearly 2 kg of gold to the duo. However, soon after receiving the same, the suspects allegedly hatched a conspiracy to cheat him.

Without informing him, the suspects allegedly sold the entire 2 kg of gold to their relatives and family members. When he asked for accounts and payment, they started making excuses.

Advertisement

The complainant further alleged that hefty payments received from their relatives were allegedly pocketed by the suspects and no money was given to him till date.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and launched further investigation.