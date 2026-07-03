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Home / Ludhiana / Business partner duped of 2 kg gold by man, son

Business partner duped of 2 kg gold by man, son

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Following a complaint, the police registered a case and launched further probe in the matter. File
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A major fraud case has come to light in the Ludhiana’s prominent Sarafa Bazaar, where two persons, a man and his son, allegedly duped their partner in the gold business of 2 kg of gold.

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The suspects, Jatinderpal and his son Rahul Vashisht, who ran RN Jewellers in partnership with the complainant, were booked by Police Division 1 on the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

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The complainant, Navneet Kumar, told the police that Jatinderpal and Rahul Vashisht gained his trust by promising handsome profits in the gold business. Believing them, he entered into a partnership with them under the name of RN Jewellers in Sarafa Bazaar.

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To give a boost to the business, he handed over nearly 2 kg of gold to the duo. However, soon after receiving the same, the suspects allegedly hatched a conspiracy to cheat him.

Without informing him, the suspects allegedly sold the entire 2 kg of gold to their relatives and family members. When he asked for accounts and payment, they started making excuses.

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The complainant further alleged that hefty payments received from their relatives were allegedly pocketed by the suspects and no money was given to him till date.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and launched further investigation.

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