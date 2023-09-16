 Business tycoons hail govt initiatives : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

Giving affirmative response to policies of the state government, captains of the industry from Ludhiana on Friday lauded pro-industry decisions taken by the Bhagwant Mann-led government for the promotion of the existing industry and attracting more investment in the industrial hub of the north.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora listed out main demands and issues being faced by local industrialists and urged the state government to take necessary action to resolve the same.

“Most of our issues were settled on the spot while a few, which required further deliberations, were assured to be taken up on a priority basis shortly,” Arora told The Tribune.

Taking part in the Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni, Kamal Oswal from Oswal Group said he had never seen such a decisive government in his life that addresses grievances of the industry swiftly.

He said the Mann government was taking revolutionary steps by creating an industry-friendly environment in the state, the results of which would be visible on the ground soon.

Amit Thapar of Ganga Acrowools Limited appreciated steps taken by the government to further give a push to the growth of the state industries through the Invest Punjab portal, adding that industrialists were getting all required clearances online and there was no need to visit government offices.

Sachit Jain of Vardhman Group praised the decisions taken by the state government to promote the industry. He also urged the government to further strengthen the basic infrastructure in focal points.

Aditya Munjal from Hero Group said innovative steps taken by the state government were bolstering the confidence of the common man as well as industrialists in the state.

Ludhiana-based industrialist Iqbal Singh said he was facing trouble in getting the NOC from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). But when he lodged a complaint about the same on the WhatsApp number of the state government, the matter was resolved in a day and the NOC was issued to him on Sunday itself.

He said that the pro-industry environment and change were clearly visible in Punjab, for which he thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Ishwar Singh, an industrialist from Jeevan Nagar, said he had registered a complaint of dilapidated roads in the Focal Point on the CM’s portal, following which the problem was resolved in a short time and new roads were being built to provide good facilities to the industries in the entire area at a cost of Rs 63 crore.

Industrialist Roshan Sachdeva said the condition of roads leading to industries in his area were in a shambles. He filed a complaint with the government through the Invest Punjab portal, following which the state government began repair of all roads in the area at a cost of Rs 8.7 crore.

Industrialist Manjit Singh Sandhu said the 11-kV high voltage line was collapsed above factories in his area, adversely affecting the work. “After I sent suggestions on the Invest Punjab portal, the work was done in a few days,” he acclaimed.

Saurav Bansal, a businessman who used green stamp paper, said he had bought a land to set up his industrial unit through green stamp paper, following which he got all requisite clearances in 15 days. He urged industrialists to make optimum use of the green stamp paper scheme.

Industrialist Jasbir Singh, who had set up a new industrial unit in Ludhiana recently, revealed that he got clearances from the departments concerned for his new unit in only two weeks, which showed the honest and positive intent of the state government.

Vikas Zaveri from Leap India Food Logistics said that he had applied online for operation consent for his warehouse business in Ludhiana and got all approvals in 10 days. “It is a commendable job to bolster the confidence of industrialists for setting up more units,” he felt while announcing to bring the country’s largest food store project in Punjab shortly.

Meanwhile, a leading industrialist, Upkar Ahuja, led a group of industry captains in expressing gratitude towards Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, besides Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora for holding an interactive session and resolving majority of the issues on the spot.

#Bhagwant Mann

