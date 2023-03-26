Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Ludhiana, March 25
The Police Division 6 yesterday arrested a factory owner on the charges of copying design of cycle pedals and manufacturing the same.
The suspect has been identified as Harmeet Singh of GRD Enclave, Dhandra Road. A case has been registered against him.
Complainant Vishal Sehgal of Janta Nagar told the police that he was the owner of Shah Plastic Works and his unit manufactures pedals and other cycle products. The accused had set up a cycle parts manufacturing unit in Janta Nagar.
“Recently I came to know that the suspect had copied the cycle pedal design of my company and manufactured huge stock of pedals. He had also sold a large number of the same in the market. My company was facing huge losses due to due to the fraud. Yesterday, the police nabbed the suspect and also seized pedals from the unit,” he alleged.
Investigating officer SI Jaspal Singh said further probe into the case was launched.
