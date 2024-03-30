Businessmen suggest manifesto to candidates

Ludhiana, March 29
The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) held an interaction with the media through which its members suggested election manifesto to candidates and parties.
The members said, “Punjab being a landlocked state does not have direct access to seaports. Hence, an exporter should be provided with transport-incentive.”
The members said, “There is not even a single SEZ (Special Economic Zone) in Punjab. As we have IT SEZ in Mohali, likewise we should have SEZs in Punjab.”
They said, “Transportation from industry to seaport is important. We suggest that the freight corridor from Ludhiana to Kolkata should be extended up to Amritsar and Jammu and further. It should also be given transit time limit, ensuring that container should not take more than 24 hours to reach the seaport because logistic delays costs huge to the MSME industry in terms of inventory cost and delayed deliveries to customers.”
“Besides, MSMEs are facing problem in exploring export markets and in showcasing their products in the international market. We have our missions (Embassies/consulates) in every country. All these missions have their respective commercial section. We insist that all such missions should work as catalyst and support MSMEs in increasing their exports,” said members.
They said, “PGI or AIMS- level health and medical facilities should be available in Ludhiana and ESI hospitals be upgraded.”
