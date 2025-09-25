Busting myths around total knee replacement surgery

DR Anubhav Sharma, Consultant, Department of Orthopaedics, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, in a conversation with Manav Mander busts myths around total knee replacement surgery.

Many people believe knee replacement is only for the elderly. Is that true?

Not entirely. While age is a factor, what truly matters is the extent of joint damage and how it affects your daily life. I’ve treated patients in their 40s and 50s—especially those with rheumatoid arthritis or injuries—who’ve benefited immensely from total knee replacement (TKR) when other treatments failed.

Robotic-assisted knee replacement sounds futuristic. Is it safe?

It’s not just safe—it’s globally approved and increasingly preferred. Robotic-assisted surgery enhances precision, allowing us to tailor implant placement to each patient’s unique anatomy. This means better alignment, improved joint function, and often a quicker recovery.

Does a robot actually perform the surgery?

That’s a common misconception. The robotic arm assists the surgeon—it doesn’t operate independently. The surgeon remains in full control, deciding exactly how and when to use robotic assistance.

What about recovery? Does it take months?

Recovery varies, but most patients resume daily activities within four to six weeks of the procedure, especially with minimally invasive or robotic techniques. The key lies in structured rehabilitation and physiotherapy. Muscle and bone quality also play a role.

Can patients walk normally after surgery?

Absolutely! The goal of TKR is to restore normal mobility. Most patients report dramatic improvements in pain, stiffness and movement. With proper rehab, many return to activities they had long avoided.

Some patients prefer to delay surgery as long as possible. Is that advisable?

Waiting too long can worsen joint damage and complicate the procedure. Timely intervention often leads to better outcomes and a smoother recovery.

You’ve emphasised rehabilitation. Why is it so crucial?

Surgery is just the first step. A personalised rehab programme—covering physiotherapy, strengthening, balance training and joint mobilisation—is essential for regaining strength and confidence. Skipping or mishandling rehab can slow recovery and affect long-term success.

What’s your final message to those considering knee replacement?

Don’t let myths hold you back. With advanced techniques, TKR is safer and more effective than ever. Consult your orthopaedic surgeon, understand your options and commit to rehabilitation with the same seriousness as the surgery.