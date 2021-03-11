Buy prospectus at agri varsity from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

The sale of prospectus for the 2022-23 session at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will commence from June 1.

Giving information about offline process, Dr Shammi Kapoor, Registrar, PAU, said, “The prospectus price (per copy) is up for sale at the counter for Rs 2,120 and by post, it can bought for Rs 2,260. For NRI candidates, the price (per copy) at the counter is Rs 2,560 and by post it is will be sold at Rs 2,700.”

“For each entrance test, the fee is Rs 4,200. For both Common Entrance Test (CET) and Ballowal Saunkhri Entrance Test (BSET), it is Rs 6,300. For additional option in MET Agri and MET Community Science, candidates are required to pay Rs 610,” he added.

About online sale, Dr Kapoor said downloaded prospectus charges combined with entrance test fee for each test was Rs 5,640 and for the candidates, who apply for both the CET and the BSET, it was Rs 7,740. For additional option in MET Agri and MET Community Science, candidates would have to pay Rs 610, he added.

Sharing details, TS Riar, Additional Director Communication, said, “The last date for receipt of application forms is June 27 for the programmes having entrance test, while with late fee of Rs 1,000, it is July 4. The last date for receipt of application forms without entrance test is July 1 and with late fee of Rs 1,000 it is July 8.”

“For PhD programmes, the last date for receipt of application forms is October 14 and with late fee, it is October 21,” he added.

Dr Riar further said, “The admit card will be uploaded on the PAU website seven days before the conduct of the entrance examination.”

“Interested candidates can purchase prospectus from the book shop, located near gate No. 1 of the PAU campus, Ludhiana, or business section of the Communication Centre, next to Farmers’ Service Centre, Ludhiana campus,” he informed.