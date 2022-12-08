Buyers losing trust on Punjab lotteries: Association

Ludhiana, December 7
The Retailers Association of Punjab Lotteries has expressed its concern with the government, saying that buyers were losing trust on Punjab lotteries because they were not being given the winning amount on time by government agencies.
The lottery retailers said the public had stopped purchasing tickets and the lottery business was going down. Giving an example, the retailers said that the amount of Rakhi Bumper winners was to be given in August but till date, the winners were waiting for the prize money. The retailers have requested the state government to come to their rescue to save the business.
