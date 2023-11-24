BVM, BCM schools share top honours

Ludhiana, November 23
Hosts Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar branch won two titles and BCM Arya model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar clinched one title in the Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex Handball Tournament for boys (U-17 and 19) and girls (U-19) years, which concluded here today.
In the boys U-17 category, BVM, Kitchlu Nagar wrapped the title while CFC Public School and BCM School, Shastri Nagar finished as first and second runners-up, respectively.
Similarly, in the boys U-19 section, hosts BVM School, Kithclu Nagar romped home as champions. DAV Public School, BRS Nagar secured position and Jesus Sacred Heart School stood at third place.
In the girls U-19 group, BCM School, Shastri Nagar came out triumphant to lift the winners’ trophy whereas Jesus Sacred Heart School and BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar secured second and third position, respectively.
PC Goyal, secretary, BVM Trust and Neelam Mittar, principal of the host school, gave away prizes to the position holders.
