BVM girls win 11 medals in wrestling c’ship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 2

Girl students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar branch, reaped a rich haul of medals in the district freestyle wrestling competition held here at Silver Soul Convent School, Dugri.

Competing in different age categories, student of this school fetched total 11 medals, including three gold medals to stamp their class.

In U-14 age group, Saanchi and Japleen Kaur clinched one gold medal each while Yashika Verma won silver medal and in the U-17 age section, Yashika Verma gave an improved performance to bag gold medal whereas Divya Juneja and Taniya Verma secured one silver medal each.

Likewise, in the U-19 category, students of BVM School annexed four silver and one bronze medal. Harleen Kaur, Amanpreet Kaur, Diya and Tisha secured silver medals while Khushi finished at third place to win bronze medal.

Principal Ranju Mangal felicitated the medal winning students during school prayer meeting and congratulated them on bringing laurels to the school.