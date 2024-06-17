BVM, Udham Singh Nagar, observed Father’s Day through a memorable and joyous celebration dedicated to the special bond between fathers and their children. Students participated in an array of events on a virtual platform. Learners of classes I and II expressed their love by sharing special moments with their fathers. Highlighting the significant role of fathers, Principal Seema Gupta said fathers are important in inculcating a sense of happiness, security and confidence in their wards. She added that a father is like a colossal shady banyan, who always protects and nurtures his children with unconditional love and support.
DCM YES in association with Rehras Sewa Society organised a blood donation camp at DCM YES to commemorate World Blood Donor Day and raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation in society. The blood donation camp saw enthusiastic participation from over 30 donors, including staff, parents and residents from nearby areas.
