BVM yoga teams clinch twin titles

Yoga practitioners of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, gave a remarkable performance at the Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex (LSSC) Yoga Championship held at BCM School, Basant City, and bagged top honours in both U-19 and U-14 categories.

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The school’s U-19 girls and boys teams emerged overall champions, while the U-14 girls and boys teams secured third position in their respective categories.

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Principal Pawan Sood congratulated the students and their mentors Sanjeev Thakur and Geeta Mishra on their achievement. “Yoga nurtures discipline, concentration and inner strength. I congratulate the students and mentors on this outstanding achievement and wish them continued success,” he said.