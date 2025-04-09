Bypoll date yet to be announced; AAP, Congress in campaign mode

While the date for the byelection for Ludhiana West seat is yet to be announced, the candidates of two prominent parties — Sanjeev Arora of AAP and Bharat Bhushan Ashu of the Congress — have already started campaigning with much enthusiasm. The hoardings of both contestants can be seen all over the constituency with catchy messages on them. But the other two parties, the BJP and SAD, are yet to decide about their candidates.

The hoardings and banners of both Congress and AAP candidates dot the Mall Road, Ghumar Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road and other prominent areas, trying to catch the attention of the voters of the constituency.

One of the messages of AAP candidate says “Honge kamm, milega satkar, Sanjeev Arora ais vaar” (works will be done, you will be respected if Sanjeev Arora comes to power). While another hoarding of Arora says “Na gussa, na hankar, Sanjeev Arora ais vaar” (no anger, no ego, if Sanjeev Arora comes to power). While one of the hoardings of Congress candidate Ashu says “For development and trust, Ashu is must”.

Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Civil Lines here, said, “Everything is fair in love and war. We all know at whom all these hoardings are aimed at. Some are leaving no stone unturned to convey that if they come to power then things will change totally, while others feel that only development can bring a change. This is politics, it will get worse once the election date is announced.”

At the same time, BJP spokesperson Anil Sarin said that BJP would declare the candidate when the election date would be announced. “Speculation are rife that some celebrity’s name will be announced or some leading industrialist will be the party candidate. It is party’s decision and we will welcome it and support it wholeheartedly as and when the decision is taken,” maintained Sarin.