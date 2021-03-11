C-section births on rise; 62.2% in pvt, 22.5% in public sector in three years

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 28

April is observed as caesarean awareness month. In the district, the number of births held through C-section have jumped to almost double in the past three years (in private sector). Besides factors such as late marriages and complications, women preferring C-section over normal delivery is one of the prime reasons behind the rise in the graph.

In the private health facility 62.2 per cent of births were held through C-section in 2019-2021 as compared to 36.3 per cent in 2015-16, according to the National Family Health Survey done by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

National Family Health Survey 2019-21 Births in pvt health facility through C-section: 62.2 per cent

Births in public health facility through C-section: 22.5 per cent National Family Health Survey 2015-16 Births in pvt health facility through C-section: 36.3 per cent

Births in public health facility through C-section: 14.6 per cent

In public sector, 22.5 per cent of births were held through C-section in 2019-2021 while in 2015-2016, 14.6 per cent were held through C-section.

C-section has become increasingly common in both private and public sectors and experts call it an epidemic and blame it on unregulated market, financial incentives and also more women opting for it.

Dr Suman Puri, professor and in-charge of gynae unit in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said there were many factors which lead to C-section.

“Age is also a major factor and with late marriages happening these days, C-section has also become common. It is a life-saving procedure that is performed during pregnancy complications when normal delivery is challenging. Besides, over the years more women are themselves preferring C-section over the normal delivery as they don’t want to go through all the pain,” said Dr Puri.

A 42-year-old woman said she entered the wedlock late as she was career-oriented and not ready for the natural birth of her child. “I am a hypertensive patient. I requested my doctor to go for C-section for the delivery. I was afraid of all the trauma and pain. C-section was also not easy post-birth but I never regretted my decision. This was best suited for me and I am glad I opted for it,” she said.