Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora meets Vrindavan tragedy victims’ kin in Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, visited the residence of victims of the Vrindavan tragedy at Dugri Phase-2 here on Sunday.

Advertisement

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Arora conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of all possible support.

Advertisement

During the visit, he met the family members of the deceased Meenu Bansal, her daughter Dinky Bansal, Anju Gulati, and her husband Rakesh Gulati. The family members briefed the minister on the circumstances leading to the incident.

Advertisement

According to the family members, inadequate safety measures and the absence of life jackets were key factors contributing to the tragedy.

Speaking to the media, Arora called for strict action against the company or individuals responsible for operating the boat. He also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to order a high-level inquiry into the incident and ensure that those found guilty are held accountable, to prevent such occurrences in the future.