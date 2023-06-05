Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 4

Broken or dangling cables of telecom and cable TV firms have become a nuisance in the city as the government has not yet taken any concrete measures to address the issue.

Broken and loose cables lying on the Police Colony road in Ludhiana. ASHWANI DHIMAN

In numerous areas, broken cables can be seen strewn across roads, posing threat to the safety of the people. Furthermore, bunches of cables hanging from poles also contribute to an unsightly appearance.

The broadband or cable TV wires could be seen lying broken or hanging near Prince Hostel on Police Colony Road, Dugri, Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Haibowal, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, in old city areas and many other parts of the city. Bunches of the wires are often tied to electricity poles or street light poles and can be found at almost every nook and corner of the city.

Residents are urging the government to introduce a concrete policy to address the issue and hold telecom and cable TV companies accountable for ensuring proper installation of cables or face strict consequences.

Rajesh Gupta, president of Social Reformers, an NGO, said broken or loose cables have caused significant inconvenience to the public in various areas of the city, posing a safety hazard for pedestrians and motorists. He emphasised the need for the district administration to enforce responsibility on companies involved, with severe punishment for those who fail to address issues related to the broken or loose cables. To address the same, it would be beneficial to launch a helpline number for monitoring complaints related to the menace.

Recently, a cable of a telecom or cable TV firm had broken down near a fuel station on Cemetery Road, and it remained unattended for several days. Sachkirat Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, expressed that identifying companies responsible was difficult and there was no helpline available for reporting such incidents.

He said the issue of the broken or dangling telecom and cable TV wires must be resolved. The government must establish a policy directing the firms involved to instal all such cables underground to avoid inconvenience to the public and accidents.

It has come to light that many companies also utilise Municipal Corporation’s street light poles but without paying any fees. However, an official of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) said the power corporation charges fees for using its electricity poles.

A senior official of the PSPCL, Ludhiana, had earlier said it was the responsibility of telecom and cable TV companies to maintain and repair their wires. The PSPCL had also issued warnings to such companies to fulfill their obligations.