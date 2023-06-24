Cable Mess: Chaotic network of wires at Gandhi Nagar Market in Ludhiana has residents worried

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 23

The chaotic network of cables in the narrow lanes of Gandhi Nagar Market near Chand Cinema poses a risk of accidents. The traders at this bustling marketplace, known for its garment trade, shared their concerns regarding the precarious state of electricity, broadband and cable network wires.

According to the shopkeepers, the jumble of cables remains indistinguishable, making it challenging for them to identify the different types of cables within the market. The electricity poles are covered by wires and equipment of telecom companies. The traders want a resolution to the messy cable web in the market to prevent any unfortunate incidents from occurring.

A shopkeeper said, “Our market mainly deals in garments and chances of any mishap due to loose or improper wires must not be ignored. In addition to the power supply and overhead high-tension wires at the market, there are numerous cables associated with telecom services and cable television networks. The installation of broadband and cable TV wires in an improper manner has greatly exacerbated our problems. Everywhere you look in this market, there is a tangled mess of cables. The government departments concerned must ensure proper installation of all kinds of cables to eliminate any potential danger.”

The president of the market association, Neeraj Ahuja, also highlighted the problem of tangled cables in the market. “In addition to electricity cables, cables belonging to telecom and other companies have become a major issue in the market. Such cables are hanging down close to the passersby, increasing our woes. We want the authorities concerned to take decisive action and address the cable-related issues as soon as possible.”

The shopkeepers expressed their frustration at having to regularly tie up loose wires themselves when no one comes to fix them. They added that it is difficult for them to even identify the telecom company if any of the wires is found broken in the streets. There is no helpline number to report such cases.

Another shopkeeper said that the exposed joints of the electricity wires need to be repaired in order to minimise the risk of potential short circuit.