Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 7

Shopkeepers in the old city markets have repeatedly voiced their concerns over the webs of electricity wires hanging at low levels. However, the authorities concerned were yet to wake up from their slumber and solve the problem.

Despite the history of fire mishaps caused by short circuits in narrow streets of the markets, where fire tenders can’t even move, the problem remains overlooked. It seems that the departments concerned are waiting for a major tragedy to happen.

The jumble of electricity wires, broadband connections, and cable TV network cables in Sarafa Bazar, Pansari Bazaar, Nalka Wali Gali, Hindi Bazar, Meena Bazar, Chawal Bazar, Akalgarh Market, Gur Mandi, and the surrounding markets continues to pose a threat to residents and visitors.

At an intersection near Sarafa Bazar, a group of shopkeepers complained about tangled wires hanging overhead. The wires are hanging perilously close to many shops. Traders here demand that the government should ensure action to get such issues resolved to prevent any tragedy.

Gopal Bhandari, president, Ludhiana Swarnkar Sangh, said their concerns regarding the tangled cables have been raised numerous times in the past, yet no action has been taken. Such messy wire webs at New Sarafa Bazaar, Hindi Bazaar, and neighbouring markets pose a great threat to commuters. There is a lack of regulation for broadband and TV network cables, which have become a major nuisance these days. The government should instruct the relevant companies to install their cables appropriately.

Parminder Mehta, a former councillor of MC Ludhiana, said, “The government should assign responsibility to the PSPCL for rectifying the issue of dangling electricity wires in the markets. Additionally, a policy should be implemented to regulate the installation process for broadband and cable TV network cables,” he added.

PSPCL Executive Engineer Mandeep Singh said there is no problem with the electricity wires in these markets. However, he stated that the tangled cables actually belong to the telecom companies, who are responsible for resolving the issue.

Furthermore, he stated that if any loose electricity cables are found, appropriate measures will be taken to rectify the situation.