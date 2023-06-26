Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 25

The problem of tangled webs of cables extends beyond just commercial areas. It is reaching alarming levels even in posh residential areas in Sarabha Nagar and Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar of the city. In these areas, one can frequently observe clusters of cables, including those for electricity, broadband, and television networks, hanging from the poles outside houses.

At present, the Municipal Corporation, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) or any other government department has not introduced any concrete plan to tackle the cable mess across the city. Thus, the affected residents of Sarabha Nagar and BRS Nagar want the government's intervention for early redressal of the issue.

Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, shared her concerns about electricity wires and other cables hanging from a nearby pole close to their residence. She said, "When a technician from a telecom company came to repair the broadband service cables near their house, it led to a fault in the power supply wire connection to their home. As a result, we had to arrange for the power supply connection to be fixed."

She said, "The entangled mess of cables has become a significant inconvenience. There is a dire need for a separate infrastructure dedicated to the installation of broadband and cable TV wires, distinct from the electricity wires."

The webs of tangled cables on the main BRS Nagar Road, specifically from Sidhwan Canal Bridge towards Orient Cinema, are crying for attention too. Broken cables can be seen either hanging from poles or scattered along the road at various places.

Advocate Gaganpreet Singh, residing in BRS Nagar, said the government departments concerned need to take necessary steps to ensure proper installation of cables.

Several electric poles located outside the residences in the neighbouring area of Sarabha Nagar are overloaded with cables and equipment. “Over the past few years, the installation of cables by telecom and cable television network companies in the area took place without any proper planning. Whenever residents step out of their homes, they are greeted by large bundles of cables hanging from electricity poles. It is necessary to take appropriate measures, such as underground installation of cables if feasible, to address this issue,” said a resident of Sarabha Nagar.