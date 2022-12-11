 Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Dangling cables near the Irrigation Department office, Dugri. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 10

Dangling Internet and cable TV network wires of different companies on PSPCL and MC street light poles have become a nuisance in the city. However, the departments concerned have yet to take requisite measures to fix the mess.

Internet and cable TV service providers are using MC street light poles without paying rent. Earlier, there was a plan to make a policy but it can be introduced only after approval from MC House and the government. Balkar S Sandhu, Mayor

Many private broadband and cable TV network companies are using poles of government departments for giving support to their cables and equipment in the city, with or without permission from the authorities concerned. It is also difficult to differentiate such cables.

A web of wires tied with a power pole at Atam Nagar. Ashwani Dhiman

Residents usually complain about loose and broken broadband and TV cables in different areas. They say, “Whenever such cables break, these keep lying on roads for several days. Nobody comes to fix them on time.”

Also, residents are unaware about whom should be contacted to fix the mess created by such wires.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, president, Vigilant Citizens’ Forum, said dangling broadband and TV network cables were a common in Dugri, on Gill Road, in Model Town, Atam Nagar, BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar and almost every area of the city.

“Many private companies are using the MC and PSPCL poles for installation of cables and equipment to provide services to their customers. But, there is no check on dangling cables. Loose cables outside houses and shops inconvenience people. Cables fixed at low height often break whenever vehicles pass through streets. The administration should take necessary steps to fix the cable mess in the city. Moreover, the Municipal Corporation should form a policy for the installation of such cables,” he said.

A resident of Urban Estate, Dugri, Varinder Kumar, said, “Loose or broken cables can be seen everywhere in the city. If the PSPCL and MC poles are used by the Internet and cable TV service providers, these departments should also fix responsibility of companies concerned to fix dangling or broken wires on time. Dangling wires near the office of the Irrigation Department at Dugri are a nuisance these days,” he said.

The Superintending Engineer, PSPCL, Raman Vashisht, said, “The powercom charges rent from such companies for using the PSPCL poles to support their network cables.”

However, he made it clear that the responsibility to fix broken or dangling cables lied on companies concerned.

The Municipal Corporation is yet to make a policy to fix mess created by these cables in the city.

