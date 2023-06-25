Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 24

Residents and shopkeepers are grappling with a tangled web of cables in Model Town, Harnam Nagar, and the nearby areas. The issue is a growing cause for concern for them. Despite similar situation prevailing in various other parts of the city, the government is yet to take concrete measures to address the cable mess.

The presence of electricity, broadband, and television network cables hanging loose from electricity poles near shops and residences has raised significant alarm among the residents. Moreover, the lack of oversight regarding damaged cables from telecom or television network companies is also worrisome.

Amarjit Singh Tikka, president of the Model Town Welfare Council, expressed his dismay over the improper installation of telecom and cable TV wires in Model Town, Harnam Nagar, and other areas. “This situation has created numerous difficulties for the residents. At some locations, cables are present at a low height, causing inconvenience and disruption for commuters. Exposed joints in electricity cables located near buildings or at low heights add to the potential hazards. To prevent accidents, the government must intervene and issue directives for the proper installation of all types of cables,” he stated.

Taranbir Singh, a resident of Model Town, said, “The damaged cables hanging from poles or scattered along the roadsides cause inconvenience to public. The cables, installed at low heights, also face risk of breaking after coming in contact with the vehicles. The lack of information about whom to contact for repairing the damaged wires exacerbates the gravity of the issue.”

A resident of Harnam Nagar said the importance of electricity, broadband, and cable TV services in everyday life can’t be ignored and thus, the Municipal Corporation or other relevant departments must formulate a well-defined policy to address the matter. Additionally, wherever feasible, underground installation of all types of cables should be explored by them, he said.